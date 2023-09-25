A Somerset pharmacy which was boarded up in the early 1900s remains almost exactly the same more than 100 years later - only now, it's in Cornwall.

The Victorian time capsule in South Petherton was discovered in the 1980s when the shop's then-owner Margaret White died.

The shop had been shut since 1971, when Margaret had decided to close it rather than convert to using decimal coins.

When the auctioneer went to have a look around in 1987, they discovered the back half of the shop was entirely sealed off.

It turned out that, hidden behind the boardings, there was an entire Victorian chemist which had been run by Margaret's grandfather William White.

Hundreds of items were transferred from the original chemist shop to their new home in Cornwall.

It is believed that Mr White's son Charles, who took over the shop following his death, was not qualified to practise pharmacy and so sealed off the back half of the shop.

The contents of the shop were put up for sale separately from the building itself and were bought by Flambards theme park in Cornwall.

The team there then began the painstaking process of rebuilding the Victorian chemist exactly as it was.

While they used almost all of the original stock that was sealed away when William White died, some of it was confiscated by the Home Office due to the fact it contained dangerous compounds and poisons.

The shop has been put back together piece by piece.

Boxes of herbs which would have been used for medicine can be found in the chemist

The original owner of the chemist shop William White is still honoured by the front of the shop

All of the items inside the pharmacy were bought by Flambards and transferred.