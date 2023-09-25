Lengthy rescue mission launched for horse stuck in water-filled ditch

A horse had to be lifted to safety from a water-filled ditch in a dramatic rescue involving firefighters in North Somerset.

Crews from Weston-super-Mare, Winscombe and Bath were called after the animal got stuck in the ditch in Banwell on Friday 22 September.

They had to cut away a hedge and trees to make a path to the stranded horse.

Specialist animal rescue teams from Bath and Bedminster fire stations then used straps to secure it before pulling it from the ditch and up a slope to safety.

Several crew were involved in the rescue including specialist animal rescue teams. Credit: Winscombe Firefighters

The horse was then cared for by the farmer and a vet who were present throughout the operation. It is reportedly stable and recovering.

Winscombe Firefighters said: "Thankfully after a few hours crews managed to free the horse.

"Hopefully the horse has a speedy recovery and it gets back to its feet soon."