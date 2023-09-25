Drivers in South Devon are being warned to expect longer journey times, as resurfacing work begins to improve the junction on Brixham Road in Paignton.

The work is scheduled to last three weeks, starting from Monday 25 September.

The main part of the project is resurfacing the junction and approach roads at Wilkins Drive and Roselands Drive.

During this period lane closures and diversions will be in place, with people asked to plan ahead and to allow more time for their journeys.

Torbay Council said: “We expect the traffic management during the works to result in longer journey times in the area.”

The work is being carried by specialist contractor JLES on behalf of the developers to fulfil planning conditions, at no cost to the council.

Due to the disruption expected, a separate planned scheme of works on Brixham Road, at the junctions with Long Road and Goodrington Road, will start later than originally planned on 16 October.

Meanwhile, at the A3022/A379 Windy Corner junction, a five-week programme of works is due to start as scheduled on Monday 2 October.

Torbay Council says it is needed ahead of major works to add a new southbound lane at Windy Corner, which are due to take place in mid-September 2024.