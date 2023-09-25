Play Brightcove video

Watch Ben McGrail's report

People living in sheltered housing in Wellington could have to wait months for a decision on what will happen to their homes.

Ivy House is one of a number of homes run by Abbeyfield to have been earmarked for closure because of rising costs.

The complex has 25 residents at the moment, all of whom live independently within a managed building.

Abbeyfield has identified 43 homes across the country which it has been reviewing since mid-May. The organisation has said increasing energy costs and inflation have forced it into this position.

Residents at Ivy House have shown ITV News West Country a letter they have received in which Abbeyfield confirms it is "looking to make a decision regarding the future of your home by the end of November".

The letter also says the organisation has been in communication with "an extensive array of interested parties to look at the different options available to try to find a positive solution".

It goes on to say: "We have also had serious conversations with over 70 external housing providers".

John Lister is a resident at Ivy House and said: "It's still another two months, isn't it? It's hung out a long while, but we're keeping our end up. That's the main thing about it. We're just keeping positive and I think that's all we have to do with it."

Another resident, 97 year-old Olga Whale, has lived at Ivy House for 17 years.

With no family nearby she said she's concerned about her future: "It’s no good saying ‘oh, you know a lot of people’, yes, but they’re only friends. Friends I speak to on the phone or come in and see me - I can’t expect them to come and look after me."

A spokesperson for Abbeyfield today said: "We are in regular contact with residents and continue to keep them informed of any developments. We are moving the process along as quickly as we can to minimise disruption and uncertainty, however it is important that all potential opportunities are explored before any decisions are made."