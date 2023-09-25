A teenager has been left with potentially life-changing injuries following a crash near Bude.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on the A3072 Weekstone Cross, Holsworthy, at 11.30pm on Saturday 23 September.

Officers said a 15-year-old suffered "serious, potentially life-changing injuries," and was taken to Derriford Hospital for emergency treatment.

A 24-year-old man was also taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

He was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving but was later de-arrested while enquiries continue.

The road was closed while collision investigation work was carried out at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses, and would like to hear from anyone with relevant information or dash-cam footage.