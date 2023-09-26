The body of a woman has been found in a canal near Stroud.

Emergency services were called to the canal near Brimscombe at around 10.45am on Sunday 24 September after a person reported seeing a body in the water.

The body of a woman in her 50s was later recovered from the water, a statement from Gloucestershire Police said. The death is not being treated as suspicious and her next of kin have been told. HM Coroner has also been informed.

