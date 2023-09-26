Boy, 17, arrested after man in his 70s injured in suspected hit-and-run

A boy, 17, has been arrested after a man in his 70s was seriously injured in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Bristol.

The man is believed to have been hit by a motorbike on King Georges Road in the city at around 7.10pm on Sunday 24 September.

Emergency services took him to hospital following the crash, where he remains in a critical condition.

The teenager was later arrested at a hospital on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Temporary Inspector Sarah Knight from Avon and Somerset Police said: “We believe the motorcycle may have had two people onboard at the time of the collision and therefore would publicly appeal for the second person to make themselves known to us. Enquiries to identify them continue in the meantime.

“We are also keen to hear from two potential witnesses who were travelling in the area in a white 4×4 at about the same time the collision occurred.

"They were not involved in the collision, but may have information that could help our enquiries and would ask them to call us – even if it is to say they did not witness what happened.”

Any witnesses, or motorists who may have dashcam footage having been in that part of Bristol last night, are asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223233172.