An animal rescue centre in the Costwolds has issued an urgent appeal for help after an "explosion of kittens" arrived at the shelter.

Cotswold Dogs and Cats Home says the cost of living crisis means animals are arriving at a much more rapid rate than they can be re-homed.

It has now launched what it described as an "urgent" fundraising appeal to help cover the cost of caring for the animals.

A spokesperson for the centre said it is experiencing the fallout from an increase in cats not being neutered as well as families who purchased kittens in lockdown now being unable to care for them.

Cotswolds Dogs and Cats Home says it cannot keep up with the number of kittens coming into the centre. Credit: Cotswolds Dogs and Cats Home.

They described an "explosion of kittens" arriving at the centre in recent months." It is heartbreaking to see so many unwanted cats and kittens," a spokesperson for the home said.

"While Cotswold Dogs and Cats Home continues to do everything it can to take in as many as it can to help find them the perfect home, it’s becoming a serious challenge."

The cost of living crisis means many people are unable to keep their furry friends. Credit: CDCH

The charity is asking for donations to help cover veterinary bills and rehoming costs as well as pay for food, bedding and treats.

It also said that while its cat and kitten intake is increasing, the cost of living crisis means re-homing has slowed down.

"This leaves us in a position where we have more cats in need coming in faster than what we can find homes for," the spokesperson said.