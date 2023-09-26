A group of supercars travelling at speeds of more than 100mph was stopped by police on a busy stretch of road in Wiltshire.

The specialist operations unit at Wiltshire Police said that the five vehicles, which sell for up to £500,000 each, were travelling in convoy at high speeds on the A303.

Wiltshire Police Roads Policing Unit said: "#RPU managed to get five Mclarens stopped on the A303 after the pack were driving in excess of 100mph and close proximity driving to themselves and the public.

"This isn’t a race track so take your ‘driving experience’ and sign the traffic offence report."