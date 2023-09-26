A Plymouth man who was found guilty of five counts of rape against two women has been jailed for 18 years.

Craig McCormick carried out his crimes over a period of nine years.

The 33-year-old was charged with two counts of rape against one victim. He denied any wrongdoing and was cleared of one charge and found guilty of another following a three-day trial in June

McCormick had previously pleaded guilty to four charges of rape against the second victim.

The offences took place between 2012 and 2021.

During a hearing at Plymouth Crown Court on Monday 25 September, McCormick was sentenced to 18 years in prison with a further four years on licence.

Following the hearing, Detective Constable Sarah Hall, who led the investigation for Devon and Cornwall Police, praised his victims for the "bravery" they showed in reporting the crimes to police.

She said: "I wish to pay personal tribute to the victims. Their bravery in reporting these matters and supporting a prosecution has brought this matter to justice.

"I hope they and their families can now move forward with their lives in the knowledge that they have seen some justice for what he did to them."

She added: “Devon and Cornwall Police remains committed to supporting survivors of abuse and sexual offences and we will actively investigate and, where evidence supports, charge people who commit these crimes.

“This is an important reminder that such reports will always be taken seriously by the police and justice will be sought. We would always encourage victims to come forward.”