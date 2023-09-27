Author and comedian David Baddiel visited a school in Devon to encourage children to keep reading, writing and using their imaginations.

He read extracts from his new book 'Only Children' to students from Exmouth Community College and discussed the importance of imagination in his work.

He told ITV News: "It's astonishing that with all the technological things that are happening, that words on a page is something that children still respond to and can get lost in. I'm pleased I'm part of carrying on that tradition.

"It's almost like the kids when they say it - it's happening! Their imaginations are so alive that if I say my mum is Taylor Swift - in that moment - it is Taylor Swift - and I love how excited they get about that.

"All kids have the ability to tell stories so I do try and break down the structure and ideas behind writing - and by the end of it I really get a sense that some of these kids may go on to write and that is really lovely."

Around 400 students came to listen to Mr Baddiel speak and share his ideas, as part of the Budleigh Salterton Literary Festival.

Dylan, from Year 7, said: "I thought it was very exciting. I've never really met a famous author before so it was really interesting for me. I think you can do a lot of things with reading it can go a very long way.

Imogen, from Year 7, added: "Reading is very good for you because it opens up your brain to new skills - plenty of my friends enjoy reading."

The latest figures from the National Literary Trust highlight a significant fall in the number of children reading for pleasure since 2005.

Mr Baddiel acknowledges there are more distractions today but hopes speaking and educating children will inspire them to keep writing into adulthood.