A biker has been left with "serious, potentially life-changing injuries" after being involved in a crash with a pick-up truck near Exeter.

Emergency services were called at around 5.45pm on Tuesday 26 September to the B3174 between Cranbrook and Clyst Honiton.

The incident involved a silver Isuzu D-Max and a black Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The man riding the motorbike was taken to hospital by Devon Air Ambulance.

The driver of the car, another man, was uninjured, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

An investigation was carried out at the scene.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch, including dash-cam footage.

People can do so by calling 101 or reporting via the force's website quoting log 711 of 26/9/23.