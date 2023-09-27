Fire crews have worked through the night to extinguish a barn fire in a South Gloucestershire village.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service says it received a call around 3.40pm on Tuesday 26 September about a barn fire on Patch Elm Lane, Rangeworthy.

A spokesperson said: "On arrival, crews found a barn fire well alight.

"At the height of the incident, eight fire engines, a turntable ladder and welfare unit were on the scene."

Bedminster Fire Station posted a picture on social media saying: "Very long and arduous night for #redwatch. Barn fire in Rangeworthy."

Two fire engines and crew are still there monitoring the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.