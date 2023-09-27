People have been warned not to approach a man who is wanted in connection with reports of non-fatal strangulation, assault a ctual bodily harm , harassment and threats to kill.

Wayne Douglas, 35, was last seen in Tiverton on 12 September.

Police have been trying to locate him and officers are now appealing for information on his whereabouts.

Douglas is described as 5ft 8in tall, of stocky build.

Anyone who sees Douglas is asked to call Devon and Cornwall Police on 999, quoting occurrence number 50230248098.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.