Firefighters called to reports of a "small fire" at Vennford Reservoir on Tuesday 26 September said they found four large blazes on arrival.

The fires were in a wooded area where forestry operations are ongoing.

Buckfastleigh Fire Station said the wind was blowing the hot embers towards the large forestry machinery and open moorland.

In a statement online, a spokesperson for the station said: "Due to the size of the incident and difficult access the officer in charge requested further resources and we were joined by our colleagues from Ashburton Fire Station and Princetown Fire Station.

Firefighters said they found four areas of fire on arrival Credit: Buckfastleigh Fire Station

"Crews got to work using beaters, drag forks and a mini portable pump from Princetown's 4x4 vehicle to provide water to the scene."

Due to the density of the wood piles and unstable terrain, crews spent time dampening the area.

The fire service said that firefighters re-visited the area on the morning of Wednesday 27 September to make sure there had been no further spread.

Firefighters had to re-visit the area to ensure there was no spread Credit: Buckfastleigh Fire Station