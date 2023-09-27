A man in his 40s was hospitalised after he was reportedly hit over the head with a pool cue in Weymouth.

Dorset Police are investigating the alleged assault which happened in the town centre between 1.20am and 1.40am on 10 September on Westham Road.

Officers have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection to the incident.

Police Constable Lauren Edwards said: “I would urge anyone with information relating to this man’s identity to please contact us.

“I would also like to speak to any witnesses to the incident who have not already spoken to police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230143465.