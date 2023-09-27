Two men who sold cocaine on the streets of Weston-super-Mare have been jailed in a police crackdown on drug dealing.

Muhammed Edrissi, 19, and Mohammed Dilshad, 27, were both caught in possession of class A drugs earlier this year.

Edrissi was arrested on 19 March in the Boulevard in Weston-super-Mare, after being found in possession of cocaine and cash.

The 19-year-old denied charges of possessing cocaine with intent to supply and possession of criminal property, but was found guilty of both offences following a trial.

He was sentenced to three years in prison for drug supply, with three months to be served concurrently for the second offence during a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 21 September.

Dilshad, from Leicester, was arrested in Weston town centre on 26 February after being found in possession of cocaine and cash.

After previously admitting to possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of criminal property, he appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 22 September.

H e was sentenced to 18 months in prison for the drug charge, with three months to be served concurrently for the second offence.

The arrests were made by the Operation Remedy team as part of plans to tackle drug supply and associated crime across the Avon and Somerset policing area.

PC Dominic St John, one of the officers in the team, said: "These individuals travelled into our area with the sole aim of dealing class A drugs, exploiting the most vulnerable members of society and causing harm in our communities.

"We will continue to target those involved in such criminality."