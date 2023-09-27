A multi-storey car park in Gloucester has been closed due to concerns about its safety.

Longsmith Street Car Park, which is owned by the city council, was shut after an inspection revealed holes and cracks in the concrete.

It's a popular spot near the city centre and has 300 spaces. All of them are now empty and the gates to the facility are padlocked.

Some of the concrete damage in Longsmith Street car park in Gloucester

Independent city councillor Alastair Chambers says he has been concerned about the building for months and before it shut he shot video of some of the damage that he says resulted in its sudden closure.

He said: "I can snap the rusting exposed steel with my fingers, and the building is really raising safety concerns about structural integrity. It’s literally been appalling, what I have found."

Councillor Alistair Chambers examining some of the concrete on the side of the car park. Credit: ITV

A spokesperson for Gloucester City Council said: “The council began the process of the refurbishment of Longsmith Steet Car Park in March with the view to undertaking work to repair and upgrade it.

"Following a pre-planned inspection of the car park by a surveyor on Thursday it was agreed that the car park would close so that further investigations could take place.

"The council takes the safety of its buildings very seriously and regularly monitors and inspects its premises to ensure this.”

Damage to the concrete roof at Longsmith Street car park. Credit: Alastair Chambers

The council adds that the structure does not seem to be affected by so called RAAC, the problem with air-blown concrete which recently led to some school buildings being closed.

The authority has not yet given an indication as to when the car park will reopen.