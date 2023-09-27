People in some parts of Cornwall told to boil tap water before drinking it

People living in some parts of Cornwall have been told not to drink tap water without boiling it first as a 'precautionary measure'.

South West Water said on the evening of Tuesday 26 September that the issue should only affect a small number of residents in areas around Truro and Redruth.

A notice on the company's website said: "We ask that customers informed of this notice do not drink tap water without first boiling it and allowing it to cool. Please also do this for preparing or cooking food or cleaning teeth. Boiled water can be stored in a covered container in the fridge for 24 hours.

"You may continue to use water as normal for washing, bathing and toilet flushing. This is a precautionary measure and we will restore your water supply to normal as quickly as possible and we will contact you directly when these precautionary restrictions are lifted."

The postcodes affected include TR3, TR4 and TR16.

South West Water has set up a hub in Mills Hall in Carharrack where people can find out more and speak to experts.

A spokesman said: "This is just a precautionary measure it's not an extreme concern issue.

"We are prioritising our vulnerable customers and providing bottled water where it's needed."