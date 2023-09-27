Play Brightcove video

Avon and Somerset Police is inviting women to walk the streets with community police officers to help improve their safety.

The 'Walk and Talk' scheme in Somerset gives women the chance to share with officers where and why they feel most vulnerable.

The initiative is being implemented with hopes to reduce incidents of violence against women and girls.

Charlotte completed the Walk and Talk said: "I worry about mugging, being attacked in some way.

"People maybe drunk shouting at me and thinking it's okay because they're having a good time, it can be a bit intimidating and make me feel vulnerable."

What to expect:

You will be paired with a female police officer or PCSO

The walks will take place at a mutually convenient time for you

They will last around 30 minutes

They will be tailored to the areas you wish to address or discuss

PCSO Melanie Rowlands is one of the officers leading the sessions.

She said: "We can have a nice informal chat with them, maybe walk around the area, and it's really just for them to let us know how they feel and what may be concerning them.

"For example, feeling a little bit insecure walking down certain alleyways, or certain streets where the street lighting isn't very good, they can express that to us and we can contact our partner agencies to work together to tackle those issues."

You can sign up via their website: Walk and Talk | Avon and Somerset Police

Currently, this initiative is only taking place in Somerset. However, the force hope to roll it out to other areas in the future.

If you are interested in a Walk and Talk outside of Somerset, email walkandtalk@avonandsomerset.police.uk to register your interest.

The force say women's safety is a top priority. Credit: ITV News

Acting Inspector, Rose Green told ITV News West Country, "I think women's safety has been brought to our attention across the whole of the UK and Somerset is no different.

"Somerset is safe but if women continue to report they feel unsafe going to work, travelling, or going on a night out it's something we need to look at and ensure we are making those changes to make women feel safer."

The force is also encouraging the use of StreetSafe - an app that can be used by men and women to anonymously report public places where they have felt or feel unsafe.

There have been 208 reports made in the Bristol area to date.

The top areas for reports in Bristol are:

Trinity (St Judes, Easton) - with signs of alcohol and drug use and loitering and intimidation being the two most reported concerns

Hillfields (Hollybrook Park) - including restricted visibility and verbal harassment

St Pauls (Ashley Road) - signs of alcohol and drug abuse and loitering and intimidation

Overall the force has received 756 reports on the StreetSafe app within Avon and Somerset.

In Somerset (covering Somerset East, Somerset West and North Somerset) there have been 367 reports made on the StreetSafe app, with the most popular being:

Signs of alcohol or drug use (150)

Loitering and intimidation (126)

Absence of CCTV (104)

Verbal harassment (93)

The most common areas of concern were in Bournville, Worle and North Weston and Weston Town Centre.

In response to the findings, the force said they are looking at shorter and longer term problem solving.

Acting inspector Rose Green said: "It could be as simple as changing CCTV, putting more street lighting in, or enhanced patrols, but we can also work closely with our licensing teams who can work with local pubs, clubs, retailers to improve their licensing standards."

Encouraging women to come forward to take part, PSCO Melanie Rowlands said: "We want to deter crime and we want to make people feel safe but we need to know about that problem first because if we don't know about it, we can't help."