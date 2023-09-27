A parking space has caused shockwaves after being listed for a shocking £49,000.

The smaller-than-average parking space in the seaside town of St Ives has been put up for sale for almost £50,000.

The space, located on Bishops Road, is approximately 15 minutes from the centre of St Ives and is on sale for £49,000.

It has been listed by estate agent Miller Countrywide.

The parking space in St Ives offers 9.29 square meters of parking which is less space than the average UK parking bay, according to a report by The AA.

The parking space is 15ft by 7ft which is slightly smaller than the UK average Credit: BPM Media

If it were purchased at the guide price, it would cost over £5,000 per square meter.

The spot is described as "a good-sized parking space in a great location."

The advertisement adds: "It would suit a property owner with limited or no parking or make a great investment.

"It is located close to town with easy access."

The space also features white lines on either side and the number 13 painted on it in the centre.

Meanwhile, for those with more modest budgets, there is another option in neighbouring Carbis Bay, where an odd-shaped car parking space for two cars, at Fuggoe Croft in Wheal Venture Road is being sold for £25,000.

The space is on the market through Cross Estate, with a spokesman for the company saying: "This parking space/land has space for two vehicles. It is also ideal for a large boat or a caravan."

The two car parking spaces come as one garage was being sold at auction with a starting bid price of £75,000.

The pebble-dashed structure on Clodgy View overlooks Porthmeor beach.

It is being described as a "rare opportunity to acquire a large garage situated in an elevated position on the Porthmeor side of St Ives with an outside area to the rear and sea views".

