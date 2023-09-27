Play Brightcove video

Women have spoken out about how they feel like ‘an inconvenience and annoyance’ to Devon and Cornwall Police when reporting domestic abuse and stalking.

ITV West Country spoke to two women in Cornwall about their experience of domestic abuse and stalking, and how they were treated by police. They have been kept anonymous for safety reasons.

Julie said she was in an abusive marriage which turned into economic abuse. When she went to the police, she said she didn’t feel seen or listened to.

She told ITV News West Country: “[The police] just didn’t seem to appreciate the emotional abuse and the financial abuse it was having on the children and it just seemed to be that because we weren’t in immediate danger, we were just at the bottom of the pile.”

Julie was also a victim of stalking in a separate relationship. When she ended the relationship, she was stalked for three years.

She said when she reported this to the police, she was given no help. Instead, she said she felt that police officers blamed her for getting into another abusive relationship.

She said: “The whole situation has been so overwhelming and so soul destroying and so emotional that there have been times when it’s been really hard to just carry on.

“The police need to stop judging the people that come to them for help, it feels like we are judged more than the people we’re making complaints about. We’re seen as an inconvenience and the more we ask for help, the more we’re just seen as an annoyance.”

Sandra experienced four years of threatening behaviour, vandalism, and verbal abuse from her ex-partner.

She said he would be arrested, released on bail, broke bail terms, and then the whole process repeated.

Sandra said: “At one point I went to the police station, begging them because something had happened that morning and I was told I couldn’t run a complaint because my police officer wasn’t there for four days.”

She said her children ask her why the police don’t do anything, and she doesn’t know what to tell them.

This is as a report from the Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) in Cornwall has highlighted concerns about how the police force is handling these types of cases.

It says police officers are letting victims down by failing to adequately assess risk, failing to investigate properly, and having poor or no communication with victims.

CAB Cornwall says it fears, in the worst case, lives could be lost by missed opportunities for the police to intervene.

Allison Livingstone, from CAB Cornwall, said: “We just have cases kicked around from different officers." Credit: ITV News

CAB Cornwall spoke to 36 victims of abuse and they all said they felt unsafe due to the way police had dealt with them, leaving them with no faith their perpetrators would ever be punished.

Allison Livingstone, from CAB Cornwall, said: “We just have cases kicked around from different officers. [Cases] are just not being dealt with. In the meantime, these women are working with intolerable fear, they’ve changed their lives, and their perpetrators - there’s no consequence for them.”

Allison said one perpetrator has even called himself “untouchable”.

Devon and Cornwall Police’s Steve Parker said he is taking this issue “seriously”. Credit: ITV News

After hearing these accounts, Devon and Cornwall Police’s Steve Parker said he is taking this issue “seriously”.

He said: “It’s really important that the police get their response right - we get our responding officers to treat every victim in an appropriate way. I’d also highlight the availability of support services.

“Policing has had a challenge across the country in dealing with these issues. I think we’ve come a long way but we’ve got a long way to go. We’ll continue to make it a priority and we’ll continue to do our best to support victims and inspire them to have confidence in us.”

