Stolen bus found 'hiding' in M4 services

A stolen bus from Bristol has been found "hiding" in the services on the M4.

Wiltshire Police Specialist Operations posted a picture of the bus saying they had some "help from the public" in finding it, which was then followed up by a "swift foot patrol."

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and other offences.

They said: "'Caught’ this freshly stolen bus from Bristol on the M4 ‘hiding’ in the services.

"Some help from the public and a swift foot patrol by RPU arrested the driver sus TWOC, drug drive plus other driving offences.

"You wait and wait for a bus and then….a stolen one arrives!"