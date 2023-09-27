Storm Agnes: 'Exercise extreme caution' on the south west coast 

Warnings are in place across the South West for strong winds and heavy rain in the form of Storm Agnes.

The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning in place from midday on Wednesday 27 September until 7am on Thursday 28 September. This covers parts of Cornwall, Somerset, Bristol, and Gloucestershire.

This has triggered the RNLI to warn people visiting the coast to “exercise extreme caution, especially along exposed cliffs, seafronts and piers”.

Henry Irvine, RNLI regional lifeguard lead in the south west, said: “The conditions forecast for the next few days pose significant risk to those visiting the coast.

“We strongly advise that you do not go in the water. The risk of rip currents will be heightened by the strong winds and big swell.

“Be aware of your surroundings whilst walking on the beach, the conditions increase the likelihood of tidal surges that could sweep you out to sea.

“If you see anyone in difficulty along the coast, never attempt a rescue yourself as you could also end up in difficulty. Always remember to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

On the roads, National Highways says there’s a risk of lorries, caravans and motorbikes. They are telling drivers to slow down and avoid exposed sections of road.

Steve Basterfield, national network manager at National Highways, said: “With the stormy weather being forecast, it is important to plan ahead for your journey, and if weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour and take extra care.

“It’s also a good idea for people to check their vehicles, such as tyres, coolant and oil levels, before heading out to reduce the risk of breakdowns.”