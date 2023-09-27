Three police helicopters were involved in the search for a missing woman who has been found alive on Dartmoor.

The 66-year-old was reported missing to police on Monday 25 September.

She was found safe on Tuesday morning 26 September by police on Moorland.

Three helicopters were deployed to the area from Dorset, Devon and South Wales.

Searches had been hampered overnight by low cloud on the top of Dartmoor which reduced visibility to zero, according to The National Police Air Service (NPAS).

But on its third attempt, NPAS 47 from our St Athan base in South Wales was able to locate the woman.

She was found sitting "awaiting rescue". An NPAS spokesperson said reports from members of the public had been vital in tracking her down.

They said: "This was in the general area of a potential sighting by a member of the public riding a horse. These crucial sightings from the public are always enormously helpful and help to structure searches."