Fire crews rescued a sleeping baby from a locked car in Cornwall.

A baby has been rescued after it was accidentally locked in a car near Camborne. The incident happened on Tuesday 26 September just before 3.30pm.

A duty crew from Tolvaddon Community Fire Station was deployed to the scene.

The rescue went so well that baby Reggie slept through the whole thing and was reunited with his grandmother straight away.

After the rescue, Reggie’s grandmother Polly Wells called herself 'stupid' and thanked the 'amazing' crews.

The fire station said on Facebook: "Our duty crew have successfully gained access to an infant today who was accidentally locked in the car. Red Watch were that quick and quiet Reggie managed to sleep through all of it!"

Polly commented on the post: "You were absolutely amazing Red Watch and thank you from the granny that was stupid enough to lock Reggie in!!!"