A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital and is now in a potentially life-threatening condition following a crash in Somerset.

The man was riding a black Suzuki Bandit 600cc motorbike when he collided with a wall and then a grey Kia Picanto on the A357 at Horsington, near Templecombe.

Police were called to the scene of the collision, which happened at 8:15 on the morning of Thursday 28 September. The road has since been closed to the public to allow investigations to take place.

The rider was flown to hospital by air ambulance, where he remains. His next of kin has been informed.

The female driver of the Kia is uninjured and the police have said the road is expected to reopen shortly when the vehicles are recovered.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police are urging anyone who saw either vehicle in the moments before the collision or anyone who may have dashcam footage that may help, to get in contact by calling 101 and giving the reference number 5223236553.