Police have released pictures of a man they want to speak to after reports that an unoccupied taxi had a "rock thrown through the window" and money taken from it in Plymouth.

The alleged theft happened at around 1.40am on Wednesday 9 August in Devonshire Street.

Devon and Cornwall Police said: "An unknown male was reported to have thrown a rock through the window of an unoccupied taxi.

"The individual then leant through the window and stole cash from the car.

"Officers believe that the man pictured may be able to assist them with their enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via the website or by calling 101 quoting reference number 50230217796.