Thousands of people have descended on the famous Bridgwater Fair, as it returns for its 600th year.

The annual event takes place on Bridgwater’s St Matthews Field, with a traditional one-day horse fair and market also taking place.

Somerset Council has been working with The Showman’s Guild to put it together.

As the fair officially opened, Cllr Ros Wyke from Somerset Council told ITV News: “It’s only been open two or three hours, there’s a lot of trading going on, there’s a real buzz and people really recognise that this is a special and unique market which is worth going to.

"I know I wont leave today without something in my shopping bag too.”

The fair and West Street market will be open until Saturday 27 September.

Mayor of Bridgewater, Cllr Mick Lerry said it's a big event for Bridgwater: "People look forward to it and it just leads in to the concerts and the carnivals that go on in Bridgwater that make Bridgwater a really vibrant town."

One mother said, “We’ve been coming here for years, ever since I was little, so it’s just a little tradition we do now with my little ones."

Aaron Phillips is a trader at the fair and said: “It’s a very very important fair, not just for the West of England, it’s a very important fair for the whole country, it just brilliant."

Jonathan Mason from The Showmen's Guild said: "What we're all about is making memories for people and this is what this is doing with families.

"They make a memory that they get forever, and they keep coming back."