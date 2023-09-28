A man was hospitalised in Torquay after being attacked by a group of youths.

Devon and Cornwall Police received reports that a man in his 50s was assaulted by a group of youths at around 7pm in Spa Beach Road, St Marychurch, on 10 September.

He was treated in hospital for facial and head injuries.

Now police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

If you saw what happened or have any information or footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting reference number 50230246171.