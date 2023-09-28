" Older women" have been targeted by a young man exposing himself in a market town in Wiltshire.

On 19 September a young man exposed himself to a woman through a window on Sycamore Walk in Westbury. This follows three previous incidents in the town.

On 4 September a young man exposed himself to a woman on Hackney Way.

On the same day, a similar thing happened in the alleyway that runs to the rear of Abbotts Court towards Grassacres Park, and on 15 September another indecent exposure happened on Sycamore Walk.

Inspector Kevin Harmsworth said: "These incidents all involve a young man dressed in a black tracksuit targeting older women.

"My officers are carrying extra patrols in the area and are currently following a number of lines of enquiry.

"But we need your help. Do you recognise the man in this photo?

"We appreciate it is not the best quality but we hope that somebody who knows him may recognise him and be able to report him to us.

"If you have information that could help us please get in touch straight away."

The force is asking anyone who can help with its enquiries to contact 101 quoting reference number 54230093059.