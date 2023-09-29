Police have seized weapons, more than £30,000 in cash and drugs and arrested 50 people over the past two days in an operation targeting county lines in Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police have been supported by the Op Medusa team from Merseyside Police to target drugs supply and related offences in and around the city.

Around 100 officers and staff were involved. Drone and police dog units were also used.

Teams were deployed on foot across the city, in unmarked traffic cars and specialist cars.

Weapons were seized by police. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

The items seized include:

Drugs including heroin, cannabis, cocaine and suspected LSD

Weapons including knives, a crossbow and gas-powered air weapons

More than £30,000 in cash

Multiple cars, vans and motorbikes.

Devon and Cornwall Police Detective Inspector Kev Morley said: “We have achieved some significant disruptions through our proactive work over the last couple of days which has included removing drugs and weapons from the streets of our city.

“The teams have stopped and seized vehicles which are believed to be linked to drug supply and arrested people for a range of offences including driving under the influence of drugs, possession with intent to supply and possession of offensive weapons.

“This work is ongoing all the time but during these periods of intensification, we can really target the criminal behaviour and disrupt the activity.”

Detective Superintendent Jon Bancroft said: “Drugs suppliers deliberately target and exploit some of the most vulnerable people in Devon and Cornwall.

“We have zero tolerance for this and any illegal behaviours associated with these types of crimes.”

Anyone with information regarding illegal activity is being asked to report it to police or anonymously through Crimestoppers.