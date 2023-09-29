An Avon and Somerset police inspector who raped a woman while off-duty has been dismissed without notice.

Inspector Clive Summerill assaulted a woman in a hotel room outside of the Avon and Somerset area in 2021. This was revealed at a misconduct hearing, led by an independent chair.

No further action was taken after a previous investigation carried out by a different police force into Summerill found there was insufficient evidence for a criminal prosecution.

A separate misconduct investigation was carried out by Avon and Somerset Police, which resulted in a hearing being held at Police Headquarters.

The panel found Summerill had committed gross misconduct, breaching standards of professional behaviour, specifically authority respect and courtesy, and discreditable conduct.

The former police officer also discussed the incident and criminal investigation with colleagues, in which he disclosed the name of the victim, the hearing also heard.

Supt Mark Edgington, head of professional standards, said: “The panel, led by an independent Legally Qualified Chair, has found that on the balance of probabilities – the burden of proof required at misconduct hearings – this officer committed rape against a woman.

“The panel’s findings mean this [former] officer has committed a shocking and reprehensible act.

“While there was insufficient evidence for criminal proceedings to be brought, he’s not fit to have the privilege of serving our communities and will be banned from holding another position in policing or law enforcement again.

“While the vast majority of our staff dedicate themselves to public service and keeping people safe, our mission to root out those who don’t belong in policing continues at pace. It’s important to stress this is likely to take some time.”

Supt Edgington said he would continue to shine a light into all corners of Avon and Somerset Police, and that there was “no place for those who engage in predatory behaviour" like Summerill.