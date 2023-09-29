Cheltenham Town appoint former Bristol Rovers manager Darrell Clarke

Cheltenham Town have announced that they have appointed Darrell Clarke as their new manager.

The 45-year-old has signed a two-year-deal at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium.

It comes just a week after Wade Elliott left the club by mutual consent, with the team sitting bottom of League One after nine matches.

In those games the team had not scored a league goal. They did lose top scorer Alfie May in the summer after his transfer to Charlton Athletic.

It leaves the club in a precarious position in the league.

Last season was a fairly successful one for the club with the manager guiding them to a 15th placed finish.

The appointment of Clarke sees him return to a hot-seat in the West Country for the first time since his stint in charge of Bristol Rovers.

Mr Clarke led the Gas to back-to-back promotions in 2015 and then in 2016 as well.

He was most recently in charge at Port Vale in the same division.

Speaking of the announcement Mr Clarke said: "Hello Cheltenham fans - Darrell Clarke here. Very proud to be the manager of your football club. Can't wait to get started.

"I feel refreshed and recharged and looking forward to the battles ahead. Now let's get behind Kevin and the boys tomorrow and kick-start our season.

"Looking forward to meeting you all in the coming weeks. Catch up soon."

Cheltenham play Lincoln City in League One on Saturday. The club added that Mr Clarke will be at Sincil Bank tomorrow, watching the Robins play from the stands before taking charge of his first game against Fleetwood Town on Tuesday evening.