A search is underway for a missing 21-year-old woman who has gone missing in Dorchester.

Isabella Ellison was last seen at around 10pm on 28 September in Williams Avenue.

She is described as five feet tall, of large build with dark brown hair and was last seen wearing beige-coloured pyjamas.

Inspector Luke Larcombe, of Dorset Police, said: “We are concerned for Isabella’s welfare and enquiries are underway to find her.

“I would urge anyone who has seen Isabella – or a woman matching the description given – to please get in touch.

“Finally, if you see this appeal Isabella, please make contact with us or your family as we all just want to make sure you are OK.”