Councillors in Devon have come under pressure to reconsider the decision to remove books-on-wheels from their local areas.

Stephen Fry, Michael Rosen and Michael Morpurgo are among several high-profile writers who have backed a county-wide campaign to save mobile library services, and around 9,000 people have signed a petition.

Now members of the county council scrutiny committee have voted to send the decision back for a re-think.

Cllr Ian Roome (Lib Dem, Barnstaple North) said: "Let’s not kid anybody, it’s a cut in services because we want to reduce the budget.

"It would be detrimental for our rural communities."

Stephen Fry is one of the reasons that councillors in Devon are rethinking cancelling mobile library services.

The county council’s cabinet decided in July that it would not be cost-effective to replace their four ageing library vans.

The scrutiny committee was told demand for these services has lessened over the last 10 years and a number of village library stops have been removed.

The vehicles were also nearing the end of their serviceable lives and would cost up to £800,000 to replace.

Cabinet member for libraries Cllr Roger Croad said July’s decision had been one of the "saddest he had ever made", but cited their progressive lack of use as the reason.

He said: “It is not my intention to remove people from books, or books from people.”

Although the vote was made to remove services, July’s cabinet meeting also pledged £25,000 to make sure vulnerable users could still access alternative services, through online resources, community schemes or one of Devon’s 50 static libraries.

The decision was then called in for a second debate amid the public campaign to save the mobile service.

After a series of votes on amendments, members eventually agreed to send the matter back to the cabinet, asking it to rethink the removal of the mobile library services.

Cabinet members will be asked to get precise figures on leasing rather than buying new vehicles and reduce costs through crowdfunding or sponsorship.

They will also be asked to make sure alternative provision of library services is in place before any services are taken away.

Mobile libraries have been used less over the past 10 years but many people still think they're important to local communities.

John Smith of Coldridge Parish Council told the meeting the service should be a "flagship" for the county, and the "misconceived" closure would affect thousands of people.

Cllr Jacqi Hodgson (Green, Totnes and Dartington) said axing it would be “a massive retrograde step.”

Cllr Rob Hannaford (Lab, Exwick and St Thomas) warned colleagues about removing services in their entirety.

He said: “When it’s gone, it’s gone, and that will be a really sad day for Devon.”

Cllr Jerry Brook (Con, Chudleigh and Teign Valley) said: “It’s about value for money, not only for library users but also for the rest of the people in this county.

“If we were to ask nearly 800,000 residents in Devon if this is value for money, I think the answer might be quite interesting.”

Credit: Guy Henderson/Local Democracy Reporting Service