Defibrillators installed in Bristol following the sudden death of 24-year-old Sam Polledri last year have already been saving lives.

Sam was fit and healthy when he unexpectedly collapsed in Millennium Square on 26 February 2022 on a night out with friends.

There were no publicly accessible defibrillators nearby and, despite efforts of emergency services who arrived on the scene, he could not be saved.

The Sam Polledri Foundation, set up by his family, has now raised £66,700 for publicly accessible devices to be dotted around the city in the hope they could save lives.

Sam’s mum Louise said: “I so wish there had been a public access defibrillator available for my beautiful boy but knowing we have made a difference because of Sam’s passing, and that other families may have been saved from our living nightmare, is huge.

One of the defibrillators has already saved someone's life. Credit: Weston Air Ambulance

"This is massive, this makes all we have done worthwhile. I know Sam would want us to do this in his memory.”

The first of their defibrillators was installed in Bristol city centre at Millennium Square, close to where Sam passed away. Eleven defibrillators have been installed and a further five are in progress.

Two of the defibrillators have already been used to help people in cardiac arrest in Bristol. One managed to save a life.

Sam's girlfriend Lisa Mazzotta said: “It’s an absolutely incredible feeling to know Sam has given someone a chance and how important what we’re doing in his name truly is."