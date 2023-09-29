Drivers using the M5 motorway are being advised to allow a little extra time for their journeys once bridge refurbishment works enter their next phase.

The bridges on the M5 at junctions 15 and 16 (Almondsbury and Patchway) are now over 50 years old and in need of refurbishment.

A contraflow system between junctions 14 to 17 will be installed to allow for work to take place.

National Highways hopes the work will be complete by Summer 2024.

Here’s how the next phases of work look:

Monday 2 October: M5 junction 19 northbound entry slip road closed from 10pm-6am the following morning for survey works. Diversion route is via M5 junction 20 and back.

Monday 2 October to Wednesday 4 October: M5 junction 14 to 17 fully closed in both directions overnight between 8pm-6am the following morning.

Wednesday 4 October to Saturday 7 October: M5 junction 14 to 17 fully closed in both directions overnight between the hours of 9pm-6am the following morning.

Sunday 8 October: M5 junction 14 to 17 closed southbound only overnight between the hours of 9pm-6am the following morning.

For full closures of the M5, drivers should follow the signed diversion routes.

Keith Warren, Senior Project Manager for National Highways, said: “We appreciate roadworks can be frustrating, but we need to carry out this work to ensure the long-term integrity of the bridges and that they are fit for the future.

“We know this is a busy area, and there’s never a good time to carry out roadworks. We’re delivering these improvements at the same time as the ongoing M4/M5 safety enhancements so we can share resources and cut down on the time we’ll be working on the road.

“Please accept our apologies in advance for any disruption which may be caused. We’ll make every effort to ensure the impact is kept to a minimum.”