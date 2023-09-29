People affected by cancer, and life-limiting illnesses, nurses and doctors have hit the catwalk to raise money for three good causes.

They strutted their stuff on the runway as part of the Strength in Style event at the Assembly Rooms in Bath.

The three organisations being supported are Children’s Hospice South West, Dorothy House and the We Get It Foundation.

Alex, 8, walked in the show for her brother William, wearing a tutu and a big jumper.

She said she was "excited" to walk in front of the audience and "proud" of her brother.

Speaking about the charities involved, Alex says they've helped to look after William.

She said: "They play with us and talk to us about things."

"They play hide and seek with me."

Boutiques in the city supported the sold-out event, with two hundred people attending.

Leigh Forster has been supported through stages of cancer.

Leigh Forster, who was walking in the show, explained the importance of taking part.

Leigh said: "We Get It means so much to me. When I was looking for help when I was going through different stages of cancer they were there for me.

"They made me do things I wouldn't normally do and it's a great sense of community the group provides."

Laura Phillips, We Get It Founder said: "We hope to raise awareness of each charity and to show people that you can live with an illness."