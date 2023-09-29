Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis has announced tickets for next year’s festival will rise.

Festival goers will be charged £355 plus a £5 booking fee for standard tickets, with £75 as a deposit and the balance due by the first week of April.

It is a £20 increase from this year’s event, which cost £335 plus a £5 booking fee, after a £55 price hike from the 2022 price of £285.

Announcing the news on Instagram, she said: “As part of our ongoing efforts against ticket touting, anyone who would like to attend the Festival will need to have registered in advance of the ticket sale, you can do this via our website.”

Tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2024 will go on sale at the beginning of November - with millions of people from around the globe expected to try to get their hands on one.

It's o ne of the most sought-after festivals in the world and there are only around 200,000 tickets up for grabs, with two sales in total.

Shots from Glastonbury Festival 2023 Credit: PA Images

When do general tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2024 go on sale?

General admission tickets will go on sale at 9am Sunday 5 November.

What time do Glastonbury coach and general tickets go on sale?

General tickets plus coach travel go on sale ahead of general release at 6pm on Thursday 2 November.

Coaches to Glastonbury Festival 2024 Credit: Glastonbury Festival

How much do Glastonbury Festival 2023 tickets cost?

Tickets will cost £355 plus £5 booking. A £75 deposit is required when booking in November, with the rest of the balance needing to be paid by the first week of April 2023.

Fans will be able to purchase coach and ticket packages for the 2024 festival on November 2 and standard tickets on November 5.

An additional fee will be charged for the coach transfer if this package is selected.

If you are not successful you have a second chance to secure a ticket in the resale in April, depending on how many people have failed to pay the full balance of their ticket by the deadline.

How do you register for Glastonbury Festival 2023 tickets?

Those who registered before 2020 will need to review and confirm their registration by 30 September, non-confirmed registrators will be deleted on 2 October.

You can register here and check on your registration here.

Sir Elton John at Glastonbury 2023

How hard is it to get Glastonbury tickets?

Glastonbury tickets are notoriously had to get and sell out in no time - with millions of people trying for just a few hundred thousand tickets.

The last time a full ticket sale was held, Glastonbury Festival sold out completely in half an hour.

Tips and tricks for getting Glastonbury Festival tickets

The main tip to getting Glastonbury tickets is to be extremely organised.

If you want to go to Glastonbury Festival, you have to be registered beforehand. Registration for 2024 ends on 30 September.

If you are already registered, make sure you have the registration details for you and your group handy at the start of the sale, which is on 2 November for coach travel at 9 am on 5 November.

You will need each person's full name, postcode and registration details.

If you get through you will only be able to purchase a maximum of six tickets at a time.

If there are more than six of you trying, you should decide how to split your group ahead of time, because there will not be time to make decisions once you get through.

If one person from the group already has a ticket reserved for them when you get through, entering their details again could delay the transaction for the rest of the group.

If you get through, you will have to pay a £50 deposit plus the coach fare if it applies to you - so make sure you have enough money available in your account to cover the entire group.

UK tickets can be purchased with a UK debit card or Visa or Mastercard credit card, while international tickets can only be bought by Visa credit card or Mastercard credit card.

The festival's organisers also advise people not to use multiple devices.

They said: "Every year, the amount of devices trying to connect to the festival’s booking site increases.

"Whilst we understand that everyone wants to have the best possible chance of booking a ticket, running multiple devices simultaneously to attempt to access the website is a waste of valuable resources, and doesn’t reflect the ethos of the festival.

"Please stick to one device and one tab, so that you can focus on entering your details without confusing your browser and help us make the ticket sale as quick and stress-free as possible for all."

Crowds at Glastonbury festival reach into th tens of thousands

Who is rumoured to headline Glastonbury Festival 2024?

Nothing is confirmed yet, but Harry Styles, Coldplay, Foo Fighters and the Spice Girls are just some of the acts rumoured to perform at Glastonbury Festival 2024.