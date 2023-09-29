M5 in Gloucestershire: ‘Severe delays’ due to crash involving seven vehicles 

Motorists are being warned of long delays on the M5 in Gloucestershire following a serious multi-vehicle crash on Friday 29 September.

Traffic was temporarily held but is now slowly moving. The collision involved seven vehicles and took place heading northbound.

According to the AA live traffic updates, there are delays of 67 minutes on the M5 northbound between J14 B4509 (Thornbury / Falfield) and J13 A419 (Stroud).

Delays are likely to increase and the average speed is five miles per hour.

Gloucestershire Police said at 2.30pm: "We’re at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on the M5 northbound carriageway between junction 14 and 13. At this time it’s believed that there are no serious injuries. National Highways is in attendance to clear the debris."