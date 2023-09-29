Play Brightcove video

Watch CCTV footage of the incident here, from Avon and Somerset Police

A Downend opticians has got CCTV of a man breaking in and stealing iPads and sunglasses.

The man threw a rock at the bottom of a glass door and then crawled through to gain entry to the opticians in Willow Shopping Centre, at around midnight on 5 June.

A range of items were taken during the burglary, including iPads and sunglasses.

Now CCTV footage has been released of the incident.

The man is described by police as white, about 6ft, wearing a distinctive Chicago Bulls jacket, light-coloured joggers and black trainers. He also had a mountain bike with him.

If you recognise the man in the footage, or the clothing, or have any other information which would help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223130939.