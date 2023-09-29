Avon and Somerset Police have apologised for a competition to name one of its horses after a Bristol Bus Boycott pioneer following concerns raised by residents.

Avon and Somerset Police have now scrapped the competition as they said “concerns [have been] raised by community members”.

The boycott took place in 1963 and was in response to the Bristol Omnibus company’s refusal to hire black workers. Eventually, the bus company gave up, paving the way for Britain’s first racial law, the Race Relations Act 1965.

Chief Inspector Victoria Hayward Melen said: “Our intention had been to honour the pioneers’ achievements and be part of Bristol’s 60th anniversary celebrations marking this momentous civil rights moment. However, we are now aware that the competition has caused some distress within our communities, which was wholly unintentional. For this, we are truly sorry.

“We are committed to being transparent and accountable to our communities, which means not shying away from admitting where we have got something wrong.

The competition was to name a police horse

“One of our force values is learning, which means that we must listen to what our communities tell us about the decisions we make, how they impact on them and how we can work together going forward."

He added that the force recognised they "haven't got it right", and said they will take it as an opportunity "to reflect and continue conversations with our communities which is so important as we work towards becoming an anti-racist police service".

He continued: “As part of our Race Matters work we’re currently consulting with our communities on changes to policies and procedures which aim to reduce disproportionality and build back the trust and confidence of people who have been harmed by years of traumatic interactions with the police.

“The learning and feedback we have taken from this situation has only strengthened our resolve and focus to do this work in collaboration with communities we serve.

“The Bristol Bus Boycott pioneers were striving for positive change and we will best honour their legacy by owning our mistakes and committing to a better future.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...