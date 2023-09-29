Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment the bin moves into the path of the holidaymakers.

A video shows the moment a wheelie bin "attacked" three tourists and a dog Cornwall as they left their accommodation during Storm Agnes.

The forecast had predicted heavy rain and dangerously high winds as Met Office yellow warning brought risk of "danger to life."

The first named storm of the season may not have brought much chaos to the region on 27 September in the end, but it brought amusement to one resident in the the county.The woman in Carbis Bay shared the video, saying: "Wheelie bin attacks holidaymakers! In St Ives! Storm Agnes!!"

However as the mysteriously moving bin caught their eye and approached them, one did take action.

The man at the back stopped as they crossed what looks like a parking area to put an end to the bin's journey of around 15 feet - just before it would have gently collided with a parked Skoda.The woman shared the video on social media writing: "Wheelie bin chases off St Ives holibob late arrivals".