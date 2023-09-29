Two groups of abandoned rabbits are being nursed back to health after they were found dumped on the roadside in Devon.

A group of five and a second group of seven rabbits were found on 23 September near the Animals in Distress Rescue Centre in Ipplepen.

The Continental Giant breed rabbits were abandoned in two separate locations very close together. The charity was given a tip-off that the rabbits had been dumped.

Seven of the rabbits which have been described as "lucky to be alive" have already found new homes. The remaining five rabbits have settled in at Animals in Distress and volunteers say are doing well.

The rabbits are now well fed and being properly looked after Credit: BPM Media

Debbie Hands, Rabbit and Guinea Pig Manager at Animals in Distress said: “We were able to catch them easily because they were so friendly.

“The rabbits were starving and dehydrated, emaciated, soaking wet, covered in excrement and very smelly,” Debbie added.

The Animals in Distress Rescue Centre were called to the rabbits who had been dumped on Gropers Lane. They went out to investigate and found five struggling rabbits on the grass verge by the side of the road.

Debbie said: “They were so thirsty that they immediately drank a whole big bowl of water and didn’t stop eating all day. They are super friendly so they were obviously at one time, someone's beloved pets.

“This has been very upsetting for our whole team, but we are just glad that the rabbits are safe and being cared for now.”

The rabbits will need to be vaccinated and checked over by a vet before they can go to their new home. Credit: BPM Media

Meanwhile, a short distance away on Maddacombe Road, a local resident found seven more rabbits together dumped on a verge.

Matt Goldsmith, co-owner of Palin and Way Pet Supplies who took in the second family of rabbits said: “A customer contacted us after discovering seven rabbits at the side of the road near the railway bridge in Kingskerswell.

“We’ve been totally overwhelmed by our customers’ and followers’ heartfelt generosity in donating supplies and food for us to temporarily house the bunnies.

“Luckily we have found five-star homes for the seven rabbits that we rescued, they are lucky to be alive and have the chance,” Matt added.

The rabbits were easy to catch because it was clear they had been domesticated. Credit: BPM Media

The rescued rabbits at Animals in Distress have settled in and are also all doing well, staff say.

They will be available for adoption once they have finished their quarantine period, been neutered and fully vaccinated, and signed off by our vet as well enough to go to new homes.

Rowana Rowan, Communications co-ordinator at Animals in Distress said: “It’s really important for people to understand that domestic pets do not survive if they are dumped in the wild.

"Being domesticated they have lost all their survival skills and will starve or be predated.

Rowana “strongly” urges people that they should never “dump their pets in this way.”