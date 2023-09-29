A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following a stabbing in Bristol.

Police were called to Grosvenor Road, St Paul's, Bristol at 3.19pm on Friday 29 September to a report that a man had been stabbed and had gone to hospital and that a woman was being detained at the scene by members of the public.

The man sadly died in hospital. While he has yet to be formally identified he is believed to be a man in his 60s.

A woman in her 30s was arrested at 3.30pm, initially on suspicion of wounding with intent. She was further arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

The investigation is in its very early stages and there will be an increased police presence in the area while enquiries continue.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Deepak Kenth said: "This is very sad news. I would like to thank members of the public that came to the victim's assistance. Our neighbourhood officers will carry out uniformed patrols of the area as we continue our work with the community, the council and other partners to tackle violence on our streets."

If you were in Grosvenor Road between 3pm and 4pm on Friday afternoon and have any information or footage, please call 101 giving the reference 5223237902 or complete the online form on the police website.

