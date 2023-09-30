A man in his 20s has died following a crash with a tractor in North Dorset.

Police received a report that the crash had happened on Mapperton Hill in Molton on Stour at around 9:15pm on Friday 29 September.

The collision involved a blue Audi A3 and a tractor and the road remains closed whilst emergency services carried out an examination.

The driver of the Audi, a man in his 20s from Wiltshire was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family has been informed.

The driver of the tractor did not sustain any injuries.

Investigating officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Police Constable Tracey Downer, of the Roads Policing Team, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family of the man who has very sadly died in this collision.

“We are conducting a thorough investigation to establish the full circumstances of the incident and I would urge any witnesses to please contact us.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured anything relevant on dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police on 101, quoting number 55230155038.