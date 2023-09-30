A summer ban on dogs being allowed on some of Cornwall's most popular beaches has been lifted.

The Cornwall Council-operated dog ban, which prohibits owners from walking their dogs between 10am and 6pm ended on the majority of beaches across the county on 31 August.

However, a number of beaches had an extended Public Spaces Protection Order lasting from July 1 until Saturday 30 September.

Owners can walk their dogs on the following beaches as of Saturday 30 September:

Carbis Bay Beach

Crackington Haven, Bude

Crooklets Beach, Bude

Gyllyngvase Beach, Falmouth

Polzeath Beach

Porthmeor Beach, St Ives

Porthminster Beach, St Ives

Porthtowan Beach

Sennen Beach

Trevone Beach, Padstow

Widemouth Beach, Bude

Summerleaze, Bude (dogs must be on leads)

Polruan Beach and promenade, ban lifted on October 1 but dogs must be on leads.

Credit: Lee Trewhela, LDRS