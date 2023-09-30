Dog ban lifted on beaches across Cornwall

The Cornwall Council-operated ban has now been lifted

A summer ban on dogs being allowed on some of Cornwall's most popular beaches has been lifted.

The Cornwall Council-operated dog ban, which prohibits owners from walking their dogs between 10am and 6pm ended on the majority of beaches across the county on 31 August.

However, a number of beaches had an extended Public Spaces Protection Order lasting from July 1 until Saturday 30 September.

Owners can walk their dogs on the following beaches as of Saturday 30 September:

  • Carbis Bay Beach

  • Crackington Haven, Bude

  • Crooklets Beach, Bude

  • Gyllyngvase Beach, Falmouth

  • Polzeath Beach

  • Porthmeor Beach, St Ives

  • Porthminster Beach, St Ives

  • Porthtowan Beach

  • Sennen Beach

  • Trevone Beach, Padstow

  • Widemouth Beach, Bude

  • Summerleaze, Bude (dogs must be on leads)

  • Polruan Beach and promenade, ban lifted on October 1 but dogs must be on leads.

Credit: Lee Trewhela, LDRS