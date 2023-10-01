Police are hunting for a group of men after a man suffered head wounds in an alleged assault in Cheltenham.

The incident happened on Orchard Way between 7pm and 7:30pm on Saturday 30 September.

The victim was treated by ambulance staff for a head injury, which was not deemed to be serious.

Gloucestershire Police is appealing for witnesses as it looks to track down a group of men who may have been linked to the incident.

The force has said the victim was walking with a friend when they were approached and chased by a group.

It added: "The victim ran onto Orchard Way, where the assault happened, and his friend was chased towards Coronation Square.

"The offenders are then believed to have got into a black vehicle and left the scene."

Witnesses or those with information are asked to contact police online, quoting incident 388 of 30 September.