Two people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was seriously injured in Cornwall.

Police were called to a property on Henver Road, Newquay, at approximately 1.30am on Sunday 1 October.

It was reported that a woman in her 40s has sustained multiple stab wounds.

Police and Ambulance crews attended the scene, and she was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 41-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and they remain in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Dan Massey said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation into a serious incident, but I can confirm that whilst we are working to understand the circumstance of what has occurred, we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“A scene guard remains in place today and the local community will see an increased police presence locally today and tomorrow to provide reassurance and whilst carry out enquiries in the area.

"We would welcome anyone with information or CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage of anything they feel is relevant to contact us on 101 quoting log 81 of 1 October."